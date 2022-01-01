Pyeong Chang Tofu House | SF2BAY

You may have heard East Bay resident Samin Nosrat rave about East Bay’s Pyeong Chang’s in the New York Times Magazine …

”Pyeong Chang Tofu House, is a family-run spot in Oakland where I’ve been a regular since 2000. In the winter, it’s where I go when I want to be warmed by their sundubu-jigae (tofu soup), a spicy, silky soft tofu soup that arrives at the table at a rolling boil. In the summer, I go for bibim guk su — spicy, sweet, cold noodles — or bibimbap. And no matter which season, I start my meal with kimchijeon (pancakes). Every time these golden kimchi pancakes arrive at the table, I greedily take the first piece before anyone else can.”

