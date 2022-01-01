Go
Burma Superstar
La Méditerranée

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

No reviews yet

3154 Woodside Road

Woodside, CA 94062

Call

Hours

Directions

Pickup

Popular Items

Coconut Rice$4.00
Platha and Dip$10.00
Homemade multi-layered bread served with a curry dip
Tea Leaf Salad (gf)$14.00
Not available without peanut oil. Served with textures from fried garlic, peanuts, sunflower seeds, roasted sesame, lemons, tomatoes, fresh greens, dried shrimp. It's a party in your mouth.
Mint Chicken with String Beans (not available mild)$17.50
Minced chicken, string beans, mint, cloves of garlic,cilantro and jalapenos
Garlic Noodles - Vegetarian$11.50
Flour noodles w/ fried garlic & scallions in a red chili sauce
Burmese Samusas - Vegetarian$10.00
Burmese raviolis hand wrapped & filled w/ curry spices, potatoes, deep-fried and served with our house special sauce
Nan Pia Dok$15.50
Flat flour noodles with a chicken coconut sauce, string beans, split yellow pea, cabbage, onions and chilis.
Samosa Chutney (V) (2 pc)$6.25
Vegetarian samosas served with mint and tamarind sauce.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Vegetable Curry Deluxe (not available mild)$15.00
Special curry made with tomatoes, squash, potatoes, eggplant green peas, lentils, bell peppers, cauliflower and mint
Roti Side$1.50
All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

3154 Woodside Road, Woodside CA 94062

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY

No reviews yet

Marufuku Ramen is one of the Bay Area’s top spots for ramen. Founded in 2017, the restaurant is best known for its hakata-style tonkotsu ramen, which hails from Japan’s Fukuoka prefecture and is typified by a milky pork bone broth and thin, straight noodles. Marufuku boils its soup base for 20 hours and offers its ramen at various spice levels, from zero to “ultra spicy”.
In addition to the classic tonkotsu, the menu also features vegetarian ramen and a deluxe chicken-based version that’s available in limited quantities. Rice bowls are also offered and there’s also a good selection of premium sake and Japanese beers

Pyeong Chang Tofu House | SF2BAY

No reviews yet

You may have heard East Bay resident Samin Nosrat rave about East Bay’s Pyeong Chang’s in the New York Times Magazine …
”Pyeong Chang Tofu House, is a family-run spot in Oakland where I’ve been a regular since 2000. In the winter, it’s where I go when I want to be warmed by their sundubu-jigae (tofu soup), a spicy, silky soft tofu soup that arrives at the table at a rolling boil. In the summer, I go for bibim guk su — spicy, sweet, cold noodles — or bibimbap. And no matter which season, I start my meal with kimchijeon (pancakes). Every time these golden kimchi pancakes arrive at the table, I greedily take the first piece before anyone else can.”

The Village Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Buck's of Woodside

No reviews yet

BURGERS & TOMFOOLERY

Pickup

La Méditerranée | SF2BAY

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

