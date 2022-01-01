Limon Rotisserie | SF2BAY

Go
Executive chef, Martín Castillo, and his brothers opened their first restaurant "Limon" in 2002 on 17th Street in the Mission. The goal was simple: introduce the dynamic flavors of Peruvian cuisine to the renowned San Francisco food scene. The restaurant quickly gained recognition from top restaurant critics and national publications.
Today, the Castillo family continues to own & operate multiple Limon Rotisserie locations in the Bay Area & beyond. On October 25th we happily celebrate Limón Day – declared by San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee in 2011.

Popular Items

Fillo Appetizer - Spinach and Feta$4.50
Flaky fillo pastry filled with Spinach & Feta; one pastry included
Spicy Tan Tan Men$17.25
Spicy Chicken Tan Tan ramen with Rich miso chicken broth. Thicker noodle, Spicy ground chicken , seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, bean sprouts, assorted green and top with sesame seeds.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Middle Eastern Plate Dinner with Pomegranate Chicken$20.95
Our most popular combination plate. Includes Chicken Cilicia Fillo, Grecian Spinach & Feta Fillo, Levant Sandwich, and Chicken Pomegranate. Comes with hummus and green salad.
Chicken Empanadas (2 Crispy Pastries)$13.25
Filled with: Shredded rotisserie chicken, carrots, & parsley in a creamy Ají Amarillo sauce.
To be heated
Pomegranate Chicken$20.95
Our award-winning house favorite! Four sustainably-sourced drumsticks marinated in pomegranate sauce, slow baked with wild herbs, served over rice pilaf. (gf) Comes with hummus and green salad.
Hakata Tonkotsu$17.25
Hakata style ramen with rich pork broth. Chashu pork (simmered pork belly), seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, and bean sprouts.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Veggie Empanadas (2 Crispy Pastries)$13.25
Filled with: Mushroom, spinach, corn, & cheese.
To be heated.
Lomo saltado$31.00
Traditional Peruvian favorite! Wok stir-fried beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes in ginger-infused soy sauce, french fries & served with jasmine rice.
*Contains gluten, shellfish (oyster sauce) & soy
French fries on the side. Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Whole Chicken (Cut In 8 Pieces)$33.00
Limon's famous open-flame marinated rotisserie chicken. Cut in 8 pieces.
To be warmed.
Bruselas$13.25
Crispy brussels sprouts, Rocoto-balsamic glaze & toasted almonds.
Contains: nuts.
Location

143 Kent Avenue

Kentfield CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
