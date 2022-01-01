Go
Limon Rotisserie | SF2BAY

Open today 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

No reviews yet

655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road

Mill Valley, CA 94941

Call

Hours

Directions

Pickup

Popular Items

Garlic Noodles - Vegetarian$11.50
Flour noodles w/ fried garlic & scallions in a red chili sauce
Sticky Fingers$14.00
Pork riblets w/a caramelized, sweet garlic, wine soy glaze. Bone-in.
Tea Leaf Salad - Vegetarian (gf)$14.00
Not available without peanut oil. Served with textures from fried garlic, peanuts, sunflower seeds, roasted sesame, lemons, tomatoes, fresh greens. It's a party in your mouth.
Coconut Rice$4.00
Fresh Pasta Bolognese (2 person)$24.75
Your choice of fresh pasta with homemade Bolognese sauce (Beef, Pork, Tomato Sauce)
Garlic Noodles - Duck$13.50
Flour noodles w/ duck, fried garlic & scallions in a red chili sauce
Platha and Dip$10.00
Homemade multi-layered bread served with a curry dip
Tea Leaf Salad (gf)$14.00
Not available without peanut oil. Served with textures from fried garlic, peanuts, sunflower seeds, roasted sesame, lemons, tomatoes, fresh greens, dried shrimp. It's a party in your mouth.
Mango Chicken$18.00
Stir fried chicken breast with fresh mangos and onions in a light chil sauce
Beef Dumplings$10.50
Steamed beef dumplings with cilantro, carrot, green onion and mushroom. Served with spicy sauce.
All hours

Sunday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Location

655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley CA 94941

Directions

Pickup

Limon Rotisserie | SF2BAY

Pickup

