The creators of Underdogs bring us Tacko - consistently voted San Francisco's (and SF2BAY's) Favorite Mexican restaurant in the Marina.

Tacko is committed to using only the finest quality ingredients. In fact, they use American Kobe Beef which is 100% natural, Prime USDA Grade, Snake River Farms Kurobuta Pork which is rich in flavor with no sodium, extenders, or water added. And, their Chicken comes fresh from Springer Mountain Farm. It is all natural, GMO free, and certified by the Humane Society. You'll taste the freshness and quality in every bite.

