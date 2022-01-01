Limon Rotisserie | SF2BAY
Open today 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
No reviews yet
655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road
Mill Valley, CA 94941
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Location
655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley CA 94941
Nearby restaurants
Piatti
Piatti
La Méditerranée | SF2BAY
Consistently voted “Best Middle Eastern” and “Best Mediterranean” in the San Francisco Bay Area. Levon Der Bedrossian opened La Méditerranée in 1979 with the goal of serving good food in a pleasant environment, with warm and friendly service. Now celebrating its 42nd year, their family-owned and operated restaurant continues to meet that commitment and is a local favorite.
La Med’s Mid-East and Mediterranean cuisine is inspired by Armenian and Lebanese family recipes. Each dish is made from scratch daily, using only the finest spices and freshest ingredients.
Robata Grill & Sushi
Japanese chefs prepare sushi, grilled meats, vegetables & seafood in an airy dining room.
Tacko | SF2BAY
The creators of Underdogs bring us Tacko - consistently voted San Francisco's (and SF2BAY's) Favorite Mexican restaurant in the Marina.
Tacko is committed to using only the finest quality ingredients. In fact, they use American Kobe Beef which is 100% natural, Prime USDA Grade, Snake River Farms Kurobuta Pork which is rich in flavor with no sodium, extenders, or water added. And, their Chicken comes fresh from Springer Mountain Farm. It is all natural, GMO free, and certified by the Humane Society. You'll taste the freshness and quality in every bite.