Go
Toast

Limon Rotisserie | SF2BAY

Executive chef, Martín Castillo, and his brothers opened their first restaurant "Limon" in 2002 on 17th Street in the Mission. The goal was simple: introduce the dynamic flavors of Peruvian cuisine to the renowned San Francisco food scene. The restaurant quickly gained recognition from top restaurant critics and national publications.
Today, the Castillo family continues to own & operate multiple Limon Rotisserie locations in the Bay Area & beyond. On October 25th we happily celebrate Limón Day – declared by San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee in 2011.

3154 Woodside Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mary's Free Range Saffron Chicken Kebab$23.00
Two skewers of Mary's Free Range saffron marinated chicken breast grilled and served over rice pilaf. (gf) Comes with hummus and green salad.
Pomegranate Chicken$20.95
Our award-winning house favorite! Four sustainably-sourced drumsticks marinated in pomegranate sauce, slow baked with wild herbs, served over rice pilaf. (gf) Comes with hummus and green salad.
White Pita | 1$1.05
Chicken Shish Tawook Plate$23.50
yogurt marinated chicken, charred onion/red pepper, toum, hummus, mom’s rice, half pita
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Hummus$9.25
Our award winning hummus! Garbanzo bean and garlic dip. Served with veggies & pita bread. (vegan, gf)
Bibimbab$22.00
Steamed mixed vegetables (Carrot, Bean Sprouts, Cabbage, Spinach, & Baby Bean Sprouts) & rice with egg on top. Your choice of tofu or beef
Pita$1.25
A la Carte Chicken Skewer$5.50
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Fillo Appetizer - Chicken Cilicia$4.50
Chicken Cilicia flaky fillo pastry; one pastry included
Mezze sampler$21.00
lebna, muhammara, baba ganoush, hummus, pickles, 2 falafel
See full menu

Location

3154 Woodside Road

Woodside CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY

No reviews yet

Mendocino Farms takes guests on a culinary adventure with its diverse menu of chef-driven, seasonal sandwiches and salads made from fresh, high-quality ingredients (many of them local). Founded in Southern California in 2005 by husband-and-wife team Mario Del Pero and Ellen Chen, Mendocino Farms has grown to 42 locations and counting in California and Texas.

La Méditerranée | SF2BAY

No reviews yet

Consistently voted “Best Middle Eastern” and “Best Mediterranean” in the San Francisco Bay Area. Levon Der Bedrossian opened La Méditerranée in 1979 with the goal of serving good food in a pleasant environment, with warm and friendly service. Now celebrating its 42nd year, their family-owned and operated restaurant continues to meet that commitment and is a local favorite.
La Med’s Mid-East and Mediterranean cuisine is inspired by Armenian and Lebanese family recipes. Each dish is made from scratch daily, using only the finest spices and freshest ingredients.

The Village Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Oren's Hummus | SF2BAY

No reviews yet

San Francisco and the Peninsula’s top Mediterranean delight, Oren's Hummus, serves authentic Israeli, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine. Oren’s Hummus specializes in delectable hummus dishes and freshly made pita bread and their menu ranges from skewers to salads, Israeli favorites, pita sandwiches, and homemade desserts and beverages. Ingredients such as garbanzos, tahini, spices and olives are imported directly from Israel.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston