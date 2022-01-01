Shakewell | SF2BAY
Celebrity Chefs Jen Biesty (Top Chef, Beat Bobby Flay & Chopped winner) and Tim Nugent (Top Chef) opened Oakland’s Mediterranean hotspot, Shakewell, after stints at Scala’s, Acquerello and Zuni Cafe.
To quote Infatuation SF, “it’s an effortlessly successful endeavor - from the humblest marinated olives to the most elaborate Moroccan-spiced paella.” Other menu highlights include Jamon Croquettes, Papas Bravas, Grilled Seabass and Fried Chicken.
655 Redwood Highway
Mill Valley CA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
