Go
Toast

Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY

Marufuku Ramen is one of the Bay Area’s top spots for ramen. Founded in 2017, the restaurant is best known for its hakata-style tonkotsu ramen, which hails from Japan’s Fukuoka prefecture and is typified by a milky pork bone broth and thin, straight noodles. Marufuku boils its soup base for 20 hours and offers its ramen at various spice levels, from zero to “ultra spicy”.
In addition to the classic tonkotsu, the menu also features vegetarian ramen and a deluxe chicken-based version that’s available in limited quantities. Rice bowls are also offered and there’s also a good selection of premium sake and Japanese beers

655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Moussaka - Veggie$23.75
Layered Greek Casserole Dish, with bell pepper, zucchini, mushrooms and walnuts in a cinnamon tomato sauce, topped with a bechamel. Served with rice pilaf, hummus, and green salad.
Middle Eastern Plate Dinner with Pomegranate Chicken$20.95
Our most popular combination plate. Includes Chicken Cilicia Fillo, Grecian Spinach & Feta Fillo, Levant Sandwich, and Chicken Pomegranate. Comes with hummus and green salad.
Grilled Lamb Shawarma Plate$22.50
Superior farms seasoned and sliced lamb with lettuce, veggies, & djajiki sauce. Comes with hummus and green salad.
Pomegranate Chicken$20.95
Our award-winning house favorite! Four sustainably-sourced drumsticks marinated in pomegranate sauce, slow baked with wild herbs, served over rice pilaf. (gf) Comes with hummus and green salad.
Falafel Plate$21.00
Crisp falafel balls served with organic greens & tahini sauce. Vegan, vegetarian.
Vegetarian Middle Eastern Plate with Levant Sandwich$20.50
Our most popular vegetarian combination plate. Comes with Grecian Spinach & Feta Fillo, Cheese Karni Fillo, Dolma Grape Leaf and Levant Sandwich. Comes with hummus and green salad.
Lamb Lule$23.75
Superior Farms halal grass-fed ground lamb meatballs with a tomato onion sauce served over rice pilaf. (gf) Comes with hummus and green salad.
Moussaka - Lamb$23.75
Layered Greek Casserole Dish, with lamb, bell pepper, zucchini, mushrooms in a cinnamon tomato sauce, topped with a bechamel. Served with rice pilaf, hummus, and green salad.
Middle Eastern Plate Dinner with Lamb Lule$20.95
Our most popular combination plate. Includes Chicken Cilicia Fillo, Grecian Spinach & Feta Fillo, Levant Sandwich, and Lamb Lule. Comes with hummus and green salad.
Vegetarian Middle Eastern Plate with Falafel$20.50
Our most popular vegetarian combination plate. Comes with Grecian Spinach & Feta Fillo, Cheese Karni Fillo, Dolma Grape Leaf and your choice of Falafel or Levant Sandwich. Comes with hummus and green salad.
See full menu

Location

655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road

Mill Valley CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Italian Homemade Company | SF2BAY

No reviews yet

Established in 2014, The Italian Homemade Company is the real deal for Italian casual specializing in fresh, homemade Italian pasta with influences from the Romagna region of Northern Italy. With five locations in the Bay Area, locals flock for their straightforward, simple and non-fussy homemade pasta dishes that take you back to dining a la fresco in Italy. Their motto is “Life is a combination of Magic and Pasta.” (from Federico Fellini) And, we couldn't agree more.

Robata Grill & Sushi

No reviews yet

Japanese chefs prepare sushi, grilled meats, vegetables & seafood in an airy dining room.

Piatti

No reviews yet

Piatti

Pyeong Chang Tofu House | SF2BAY

No reviews yet

You may have heard East Bay resident Samin Nosrat rave about East Bay’s Pyeong Chang’s in the New York Times Magazine …
”Pyeong Chang Tofu House, is a family-run spot in Oakland where I’ve been a regular since 2000. In the winter, it’s where I go when I want to be warmed by their sundubu-jigae (tofu soup), a spicy, silky soft tofu soup that arrives at the table at a rolling boil. In the summer, I go for bibim guk su — spicy, sweet, cold noodles — or bibimbap. And no matter which season, I start my meal with kimchijeon (pancakes). Every time these golden kimchi pancakes arrive at the table, I greedily take the first piece before anyone else can.”

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston