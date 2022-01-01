- Home
Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
3154 Woodside Road
Woodside, CA 94062
Menu
Popular Items
prosciutto & roasted chicken breast with fresh mozzarella, crushed honey roasted almonds, basil pesto, balsamic glaze drizzle, tomatoes on panini-pressed ciabatta\n\ncan be requested gluten free by selecting the gf bread option
roasted, carved steak and nitrate-free Applewood smoked bacon topped with marinated red peppers, caramelized onion jam, chimichurri, shredded romaine, herb aioli on a toasted sesame roll
shaved, roasted chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, marinated red peppers, basil pesto, mixed greens, balsamic glaze drizzle on panini-pressed ciabatta
Organic marinated, baked tofu with vegan aioli, sweet chili sauce, pickled daikon & carrots, cucumbers, jalapenos, Thai basil, cilantro on panini-pressed ciabatta | Please note: gluten-free bread is NOT vegan
Spicy aji amarillo marinated steak with Oaxacan cheese, herb aioli, red onions, tomatoes, shredded romaine on a toasted potato roll | | can be requested gluten free by selecting the gf bread option
Chopped romaine, curly kale, quinoa & millet, housemade superfood krunchies, succotash with roasted corn, black beans & jicama, red onions, cilantro, cotija cheese, grape tomatoes, avocado with chipotle vinaigrette | | vegetarian & gluten free
shaved, roasted chicken breast, napa cabbage & kale slaw with carrots & bean sprouts, baby spinach, chopped romaine, scallions, cilantro, toasted cashews, crispy wontons with miso mustard sesame dressing | | Make it vegan by substituting the chicken for organic marinated baked tofu! | | contains gluten in the ingredients and cannot be requested gluten free
shaved, roasted chicken breast, black bean, roasted corn & jicama succotash, chopped romaine, cabbage & kale slaw with green onions, cilantro, red onions, grape tomatoes, BBQ corn nuts, and tangy mustard BBQ sauce drizzle with fresh herb buttermilk ranch