Nippon Curry | SF2BAY
Nippon Curry, one of Tokyo’s most popular curry chains launched in San Francisco’s Marina in early 2021. Owners Barry Louie and Thomas Uehara say that curry is just as popular and ubiquitous as ramen in Japan. “We want to make Japanese curry more mainstream — like ramen or sushi or wonton noodles,” Louie says.
Nippon’s curry is a mix of both sweet and spicy. Their menu is concise with just 7 items including Chicken Katsu Curry, Pork Katsu Curry, Chicken Karaage Curry, Oyster Curry and Vegetable Croquette Curry. All dishes include the award-winning Hinoya curry, rice and Japanese pickles.
143 Kent Avenue
Popular Items
Location
Kentfield CA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
