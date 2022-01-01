Oren's Hummus | SF2BAY

Go
San Francisco and the Peninsula’s top Mediterranean delight, Oren's Hummus, serves authentic Israeli, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine. Oren’s Hummus specializes in delectable hummus dishes and freshly made pita bread and their menu ranges from skewers to salads, Israeli favorites, pita sandwiches, and homemade desserts and beverages. Ingredients such as garbanzos, tahini, spices and olives are imported directly from Israel.

3154 Woodside Road

Popular Items

Samir’s Hand Kneaded Bread$5.50
fresh pita with caraway, nigella, thyme topped with zaa’tar and sumac
Mezze sampler$21.00
lebna, muhammara, baba ganoush, hummus, pickles, 2 falafel
Falafel! (A La Carte)$1.25
cucumbers, sumac onions, tahina
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
A la carte Chicken Skewer$14.18
Skewers to be reheated. Instructions included.
Batata Harra$8.95
fried potatoes, garlic, cilantro, spices
Pita$1.25
Chicken Shish Tawook Plate$23.50
yogurt marinated chicken, charred onion/red pepper, toum, hummus, mom’s rice, half pita
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Chicken Skewer Entree$24.15
Served with authentic Israeli hummus, pita & Israeli salad (gf). Skewer to be reheated before serving. Instructions included.
White Pita | 1$1.05
Labane | 8oz$7.35
Strained yogurt cheese topped with za'atar, tomatoes, and olive oil (gf, v)
Location

3154 Woodside Road

Woodside CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
