Go
Toast

Beit Rima | SF2BAY

Beit Rima has drawn crowds for “Arabic comfort food” like muhummara, fattoush, and fresh, hand-kneaded bread. Beit Rima translates to “Rima’s house.” (The chef’s mother’s name is Rima.) Meals here really do feel like a feast prepared by an accomplished home cook. In other words, the food is all comfort. The menu is an ode to Palestinian and Jordanian flavors: Expect simple, satisfying dishes; flatbreads scattered thick with za’atar; fresh, crunchy fattoush; and grilled kebabs.
If you want to try a lot of things, the mezze sampler comes with a bunch of standards like hummus, labneh, falafel, baba ganoush, pickles and muhammara that you’ll want to dip their hand-kneaded bread into on repeat.

143 Kent Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hakata Tonkotsu DX$21.50
Hakata style ramen with rich pork broth. Regular toppings (chashu pork (simmered pork belly), seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, bean sprouts) and buta kakuni (braised thick pork belly), corn, and nori seaweed. Consuming seaweed can expose you to chemicals including cadmium and lead, which are known to the state of California to cause cancer and birth defects of other reproductive harm.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Hakata Tonkotsu$17.25
Hakata style ramen with rich pork broth. Chashu pork (simmered pork belly), seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, and bean sprouts.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Fresh Vegetable Spring Rolls (V, VE, GF)$9.75
Tofu, basil, mint, cucumber, green papaya, carrot, avocado and mushroom, served with peanut sauce.
Vegetarian. Vegan. Gluten-free. Contains peanut sauce on side.
Falafel! (A La Carte)$1.25
cucumbers, sumac onions, tahina
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Platha Dipper (V)$10.25
Crispy Burmese flatbread served with yellow curry dip.
Vegetarian
Spicy Tan Tan Men$17.25
Spicy Chicken Tan Tan ramen with Rich miso chicken broth. Thicker noodle, Spicy ground chicken , seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, bean sprouts, assorted green and top with sesame seeds.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
A la Carte Chicken Skewer$5.50
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Marufuku Bites (2 pc)$8.95
Japanese steamed buns filled with homemade pork chashu
Rainbow Salad$14.25
Twenty-two ingredient salad with four types of noodles, green papaya, cabbage, tofu, onions, tomato, potato, cilantro, chili, fried garlic, dried shrimp powder, fish sauce, tamarind dressing.
Contains shellfish.
Firecracker Cauliflower (V, VE)$10.50
Spicy crispy cauliflower in a tangy, garlicky chili sweet sauce.
Vegetarian. Vegan.
See full menu

Location

143 Kent Avenue

Kentfield CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jaranita | SF2BAY

No reviews yet

The team behind San Francisco’s high-end waterfront Peruvian restaurant, La Mar Cebicheria Peruana, launched Jaranita in early 2021 with a focus on rotisserie chicken. The menu centers around a charcoal grill, where heirloom and pasture-raised chickens are cooked. Other menu highlights include Empanadas, Churrasco Jarana and Arroz con Mariscos.

Burma Superstar| SF2BAY

No reviews yet

Known for its bustling tables and legendary wait times, the Burma Superstar has become a Bay Area institution. Established in 1992, Burma Superstar introduced the bold flavors of Burma (Myanmar) to the Bay Area and beyond. With influences from neighboring India and China, as well as Thailand and Laos, Burmese food is a unique blend of flavors, and Burma Superstar includes such stand-out dishes as the iconic Tea Leaf Salad, Platha (a buttery layered flatbread), and Mohinga, a rice noodle soup served in a savory fish broth that is arguably Myanmar’s national dish.

Rustic Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Left Bank - Larkspur

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston