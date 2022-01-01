Pyeong Chang Tofu House | SF2BAY

Go
You may have heard East Bay resident Samin Nosrat rave about East Bay’s Pyeong Chang’s in the New York Times Magazine …
”Pyeong Chang Tofu House, is a family-run spot in Oakland where I’ve been a regular since 2000. In the winter, it’s where I go when I want to be warmed by their sundubu-jigae (tofu soup), a spicy, silky soft tofu soup that arrives at the table at a rolling boil. In the summer, I go for bibim guk su — spicy, sweet, cold noodles — or bibimbap. And no matter which season, I start my meal with kimchijeon. (pancakes) Every time these golden kimchi pancakes arrive at the table, I greedily take the first piece before anyone else can.”

655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road

Popular Items

Kimchi Pancake$18.75
Korean pancake with diced-kimchi, fish sauce, flour batter and snow puff mushroom
Bibimbab$22.00
Steamed mixed vegetables (Carrot, Bean Sprouts, Cabbage, Spinach, & Baby Bean Sprouts) & rice with egg on top. Your choice of tofu or beef
Side Pork Katsu$8.95
Our hand-made pork katsu fried to perfection
Chicken Katsu Curry$17.00
Tender white meat chicken breast hand-battered, breaded, and deep-fried; served with curry, rice, and pickles
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
BBQ Short Ribs$44.00
Grilled beef short ribs marinated in special house sauce
Vegetarian Tofu Soup$21.00
Soft tofu stew with onion, zucchini, shiitake mushroom & dried seaweed
Pork Katsu Curry$17.00
Tender white meat chicken breast hand-battered, breaded, and deep-fried; served with curry, rice, and pickles.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Side Fukujinzuke$1.25
Side 5 pieces Karaage$11.00
Five (5) pieces of our karaage fried chicken. We marinate chicken thighs for 48 hours and fry the pieces in a gluten-free coating which comes out light and crispy on the outside and tender and juicy on the inside.
Karaage Curry$17.00
Three (3) pieces of our original, marinated chicken karaage served with curry, rice, and pickles.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road

Mill Valley CA

