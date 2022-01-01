- Home
- Redwood City
- SF2BAY
SF2BAY
3154 Woodside Road
Woodside, CA 94062
Sandwiches
prosciutto & roasted chicken breast with fresh mozzarella, crushed honey roasted almonds, basil pesto, balsamic glaze drizzle, tomatoes on panini-pressed ciabatta\n\ncan be requested gluten free by selecting the gf bread option
Our Chef’s playful take on the popular Vietnamese sandwich with braised, caramelized pork belly, pickled daikon & carrots, cilantro, cucumbers, jalapenos, Thai basil, sriracha mayo on panini-pressed ciabatta
roasted, carved steak and nitrate-free Applewood smoked bacon topped with marinated red peppers, caramelized onion jam, chimichurri, shredded romaine, herb aioli on a toasted sesame roll
shaved, roasted turkey breast, smashed avocado, nitrate-free Applewood smoked bacon, herb aioli, tomatoes, mixed greens, pickled red onions on Mom’s seeded whole wheat | | can be requested gluten free by selecting the gf bread option
shaved, roasted chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, marinated red peppers, basil pesto, mixed greens, balsamic glaze drizzle on panini-pressed ciabatta
Organic marinated, baked tofu with vegan aioli, sweet chili sauce, pickled daikon & carrots, cucumbers, jalapenos, Thai basil, cilantro on panini-pressed ciabatta | Please note: gluten-free bread is NOT vegan
Spicy aji amarillo marinated steak with Oaxacan cheese, herb aioli, red onions, tomatoes, shredded romaine on a toasted potato roll | | can be requested gluten free by selecting the gf bread option
Salads
Chopped romaine, curly kale, quinoa & millet, housemade superfood krunchies, succotash with roasted corn, black beans & jicama, red onions, cilantro, cotija cheese, grape tomatoes, avocado with chipotle vinaigrette | | vegetarian & gluten free
Shaved, roasted chicken breast, ramen noodles, napa cabbage & kale slaw, sliced mango, honey roasted almonds, pickled daikon & carrots, Thai basil, mint, cilantro, lime, and fried shallots with Thai almond dressing
shaved, roasted chicken breast, napa cabbage & kale slaw with carrots & bean sprouts, baby spinach, chopped romaine, scallions, cilantro, toasted cashews, crispy wontons with miso mustard sesame dressing | | Make it vegan by substituting the chicken for organic marinated baked tofu! | | contains gluten in the ingredients and cannot be requested gluten free
Plant-based Impossible chorizo, housemade superfood krunchies, chopped romaine, curly kale, succotash with roasted corn, black beans & jicama, red onions, cilantro, grape tomatoes, avocado with house vegan chipotle ranch | | vegan & gluten free
shaved, roasted chicken breast, black bean, roasted corn & jicama succotash, chopped romaine, cabbage & kale slaw with green onions, cilantro, red onions, grape tomatoes, BBQ corn nuts, and tangy mustard BBQ sauce drizzle with fresh herb buttermilk ranch
Deli Sides Soups
hearty beans and vegetables with soyrizo and spices
roasted cauliflower & carrots with Mendo's signature spice mix\n\nvegan
A pureed, tortilla thickened soup of tomatoes, roasted tomatillos, green chiles, garlic, celery, onion, and cumin | | gluten-free
Watermelon, cucumber, grape tomatoes, jalapeno, green onion, and fresh mint, in a Thai vinaigrette