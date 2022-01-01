Go
Toast

Nippon Curry | SF2BAY

Nippon Curry, one of Tokyo’s most popular curry chains launched in San Francisco’s Marina in early 2021. Owners Barry Louie and Thomas Uehara say that curry is just as popular and ubiquitous as ramen in Japan. “We want to make Japanese curry more mainstream — like ramen or sushi or wonton noodles,” Louie says.
Nippon’s curry is a mix of both sweet and spicy. Their menu is concise with just 7 items including Chicken Katsu Curry, Pork Katsu Curry, Chicken Karaage Curry, Oyster Curry and Vegetable Croquette Curry. All dishes include the award-winning Hinoya curry, rice and Japanese pickles.

143 Kent Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Zereshk Polo - Vegetarian$22.00
Basmati rice with barberries, raisin & sautéed onions served with a skewer of vegetables
Zereshk Polo$24.00
Basmati rice with barberries, raisin & sautéed onions served with chicken spiced with cumin, turmeric & saffron
Adas Polo - Vegetarian$22.00
Basmati rice mixed with lentil, sautéed pitted dates, raisins, onions, orange peel zest and cinnamon served with a skewer of vegetables
Kashk-e Bademjan$10.00
Seasoned roasted eggplant, garnished with sun-dried yogurt, sautéed onion, roasted garlic, mint flakes & saffron
Shiraz Salad$6.75
Diced cucumber, tomato, onion with lime & olive oil dressing
Adas Polo$24.00
Basmati rice mixed with lentil, sautéed pitted dates, raisins, onions, orange peel zest and cinnamon served with saffron chicken
Baghali Polo$31.00
Pot roast lamb shank seasoned with turmeric and saffron served with basmati rice with fresh dill and lima beans
Sabzi Panir$13.25
Fresh organic herbs, feta cheese, cucumber, tomato, walnuts & grapes served with Lavash bread
Lavash Salad$13.25
Spring mix with feta, walnut, raisin, fresh herbs & apple served with a special house dressing
Green Salad$10.00
Spring mix with beets, cucumber & bell pepper tossed with olive oil & lime dressing
See full menu

Location

143 Kent Avenue

Kentfield CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jaranita | SF2BAY

No reviews yet

The team behind San Francisco’s high-end waterfront Peruvian restaurant, La Mar Cebicheria Peruana, launched Jaranita in early 2021 with a focus on rotisserie chicken. The menu centers around a charcoal grill, where heirloom and pasture-raised chickens are cooked. Other menu highlights include Empanadas, Churrasco Jarana and Arroz con Mariscos.

Viks Chaat | SF2BAY

No reviews yet

Viks Chaat is a family-run business dedicated to preserving the tradition of eating chaat using fresh ingredients and making each dish as it is ordered. Viks has proudly served fresh, traditional dishes for over 25 years, and refuses to compromise quality. Produce is chopped daily, they knead dough every morning, and each samosa is prepared by hand, all so that customers enjoy chaat the way it should be…fresh.
Dinner specials include basmati rice, dal or beans, roti (whole wheat bread) and pickles. The family size does not include sides (like rice). Be sure to order sides like rice separately. There is a family size rice option.
Note - all items are Medium spicy. The restaurant does not accept modifications.

Rustic Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY

No reviews yet

Marufuku Ramen is one of the Bay Area’s top spots for ramen. Founded in 2017, the restaurant is best known for its hakata-style tonkotsu ramen, which hails from Japan’s Fukuoka prefecture and is typified by a milky pork bone broth and thin, straight noodles. Marufuku boils its soup base for 20 hours and offers its ramen at various spice levels, from zero to “ultra spicy”.
In addition to the classic tonkotsu, the menu also features vegetarian ramen and a deluxe chicken-based version that’s available in limited quantities. Rice bowls are also offered and there’s also a good selection of premium sake and Japanese beers

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston