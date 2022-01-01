- Home
Open today 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
No reviews yet
655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road
Mill Valley, CA 94941
Menu
Most Popular
Flour noodles w/ duck, fried garlic & scallions in a red chili sauce
Pork riblets w/a caramelized, sweet garlic, wine soy glaze. Bone-in.
Homemade multi-layered bread served with a curry dip
Not available without peanut oil. Served with textures from fried garlic, peanuts, sunflower seeds, roasted sesame, lemons, tomatoes, fresh greens. It's a party in your mouth.
Not available without peanut oil. Served with textures from fried garlic, peanuts, sunflower seeds, roasted sesame, lemons, tomatoes, fresh greens, dried shrimp. It's a party in your mouth.
Your choice of fresh pasta with homemade Bolognese sauce (Beef, Pork, Tomato Sauce)
Stir fried chicken breast with fresh mangos and onions in a light chil sauce
Minced chicken, string beans, mint, cloves of garlic,cilantro and jalapenos
Steamed beef dumplings with cilantro, carrot, green onion and mushroom. Served with spicy sauce.
Chicken Curry
Burma Superstar’s special curry with yellow beans ( Chicken is on the bone).
Curry
Burma Superstar’s special curry with yellow beans ( Chicken is on the bone).
Burma Superstar's specialty curry made with tomatoes. Medium spicy
Our special tomato-based red curry sauce made with Thai & Japanese eggplant with tofu (not available mild)
Special curry made with tomatoes, squash, potatoes, eggplant green peas, lentils, bell peppers, cauliflower and mint
Burmese-style curry made with hard-boiled eggs and okra
Burma SuperStar's special curry. Braised until tender w/ potatoes and topped w/ cilantro
Braised tender pork curry with potatoes, marinated with pickled mangos
Burma SuperStar's special curry. Braised until tender w/ potatoes and topped w/ cilantro
Curry Chicken
Burma Superstar’s special curry with yellow beans ( Chicken is on the bone).
Garlic Noodles
Flour noodles w/ duck, fried garlic & scallions in a red chili sauce
Flour noodles w/ fried garlic & scallions in a red chili sauce
Shrimp Curry
Burma Superstar's specialty curry made with tomatoes. Medium spicy
Pastries
Filled with: Mushroom, spinach, corn, & cheese.\nTo be heated.
Filled with: Hand-cut top sirloin sautéed in Ají panca, hard boiled eggs, olives, & golden raisins.\nTo be heated.
Filled with: Shredded rotisserie chicken, carrots, & parsley in a creamy Ají Amarillo sauce.\nTo be heated
Filled with: Oaxaca cheese.\nTo be heated.
Crispy Beef
Filled with: Hand-cut top sirloin sautéed in Ají panca, hard boiled eggs, olives, & golden raisins.\nTo be heated.
Noodle Salad
Traditional Burmese noodles with bean thread noodles, tofu, cucumbers, potatoes, papaya, chili sauce, wonton chips, fried onions, cabbage and dried shrimp (or veg)
Stew
Tender pork stew slow-cooked with kabocha squash and ginger
Chili
Wok tossed shrimp in our garlicky infused oil, and topped with toasted garlic and cilantro
Spicy. Stir fried lamb with dried and fresh chili, onion and basil.
Wok tossed pork belly with roasted chili, bamboo shoots, lime leaf, jalapenos and onions
Ceviche
Fresh catch of the day, calamari, & shrimp in our clasico leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha, & sweet potato.
Fried Rice
Mac And Cheese
To be warmed.
Lasagna
Beef and Pork Bolognese, Bechamel, Parmigiano\nServes one\nIncludes warming instructions.
Salmon
Fresh salmon steamed with basil, lemongrass, and chili pepper
Mango Salad
Refreshing salad made with pickled mangoes, onions, cabbage, and cucumbers
Tagliatelle
Use that night or freeze for up to 2 weeks for best results.
Chicken Salad
Salad with cabbage, fried chicken slices, fried onions, cilantro and our dressing with a garlicky kick
Pork Belly
Savory slices of tender pork belly in a sweet garlic and wine sauce
Wok tossed pork belly with roasted chili, bamboo shoots, lime leaf, jalapenos and onions
Mozzarella Salad
Mixed Greens, Carrots, Cherry Tomatoes, Mozzarella
Crispy Chicken
Filled with: Shredded rotisserie chicken, carrots, & parsley in a creamy Ají Amarillo sauce.\nTo be heated
Lomo
Traditional Peruvian favorite! Wok stir-fried beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes in ginger-infused soy sauce, french fries & served with jasmine rice.\n*Contains gluten, shellfish (oyster sauce) & soy\nFrench fries on the side. Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Beef Curry
Burma SuperStar's special curry. Braised until tender w/ potatoes and topped w/ cilantro
Kale Salad
Curly green kale, mixed cabbage, carrots, cherry tomatoes, choclo, golden raisins, toasted almonds, & parmesan. Tossed in a Rocoto miso dressing.
Dumplings
Steamed beef dumplings with cilantro, carrot, green onion and mushroom. Served with spicy sauce.
More
Burmese style coconut noodle soup with chicken, onions, eggs, cilantro, lemon & topped with chili
Even though it's vegetarian, this remains our most popular soup for both meat eaters and vegetarians alike. Made with samusas, broken up falafels, lentils, cabbage and onions.
Flat flour noodles with a chicken coconut sauce, string beans, split yellow pea, cabbage, onions and chilis.
Rice noodles with a chicken coconut sauce, eggs, yellow pea, chili, wonton chips, lime leaf and fried onions
Burmese raviolis hand wrapped & filled w/ curry spices, potatoes, deep-fried and served with our house special sauce
Fried Brussels sprouts with furikake, popped rice & parmesan
Burmese raviolis hand wrapped & filled w/ curry spices, potatoes, deep-fried and served with our house special sauce
Homemade tofu made with fresh yellow beans. Crisp on the outside, silken center. Served with a soy-chili sauce
Burmese raviolis hand wrapped & filled w/ curry spices, potatoes, deep-fried and served with our house special sauce
Salad made with 22 different ingredients. 4 types of noodles, green papaya, tofu, onions, chili, garlic, dried shrimp and a tamarind dressing.
Traditional Homemade Yeast-Free Flatbread stuffed & served warm \nMeatballs, Ricotta, Parmigiano, Mozzarella\nIncludes warming instructions.
Traditional Homemade Yeast-Free Flatbread stuffed & served warm\nHomemade Sausage, Bell Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella\nIncludes warming instructions.
Traditional Homemade Yeast-Free Flatbread stuffed & served warm \nBroccoli Rabe, Potatoes, Scamorza, Mozzarella\nIncludes warming instructions.
tomato sauce, garlic, basil\nRefrigerate for 2 days or freeze for up to 2 weeks for best results.
basil, pinenuts, parmigiano, garlic
bolognese sauce and white sauce\nRefrigerate for 2 days or freeze for up to 2 weeks for best results.
beef, pork, tomato sauce\nRefrigerate for 2 days or freeze for up to 2 weeks for best results.
6 Meatballs and Piadina Flat Bread\nServes one\nIncludes warming instructions.
Your choice of fresh pasta with homemade Marinara sauce (tomato sauce, garlic basil)
Limon's famous open-flame marinated rotisserie chicken. 1/4 chicken. Dark meat only.\nTo be warmed.
Limon's famous open-flame marinated rotisserie chicken. Cut in 4 pieces.\nTo be warmed.
Limon's famous open-flame marinated rotisserie chicken. 1/4 chicken white meat only.\nTo be warmed.
Wok tossed shrimp with chili and garlic sauce
Stir-fried shrimp with fresh mangos and onions in a light chili sauce
Shrimp lightly fried and tossed with a sweet sauce. Topped w/ roasted walnuts and sesame seeds
Burma Superstar housemade seasoning includes dried shrimp, fried garlic, fried onion, and chili flakes. Great with curry, noodles, salad, and seafood.
Use that night or freeze for up to 2 weeks for best results.
Stir-fried with wine and garlic, topped with fried onions
Japanese eggplant with garlic, chili sauce and scallions
Stir-fried string beans, red bell peppers, tofu and basil in our 5 spice sweet heat sauce
stir fried with string beans, red bell pepper and basil in our 5 spice-sweet heat sauce
Made fresh daily, Taro Chips.
Fresh fish marinated in our clasico leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha, & sweet potato.
Poached shrimp in our Rocoto leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha, & sweet potato.
Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Burrata cheese
Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes, Basil, Arugula
Peruvian Hot Pepper Sauce [2oz]
Peruvian Yellow Pepper & Black Mint Sauce [2oz]
Parsley, Oregano, & Chili Flakes [2oz]
Tradiconal Peruvian favorite! Pan Fried mixed rice and beans, Aji Amarillo, Aji Panca and garlic. Served with plantains & salsa criolla.
Minced chicken, string beans, mint, cloves of garlic, cilantro and jalapenos (not available mild)
Stir fried chicken breast with string beans, red bell peppers and basil in our 5 spice sweet heat sauce
Cilantro-huacatay braised rice, carrots, & English peas. Served with a quarter rotisserie chicken, salsa criolla & Ají Amarillo sauce.\nContains: dairy & egg (in sauce).\nTo be warmed
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Location
655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley CA 94941
Gallery
