655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road

Mill Valley, CA 94941

Popular Items

Beijing Noodles$10.50
pork green onion, garlic, ginger, soybean paste
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Shrimp & Cilantro Har Gow 4pc$7.50
shrimp, juicy pork, cilantro
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Pork XLB (6pc)$9.50
pork belly, savory soup, shao hsing wine
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Crispy Vegetable Spring Rolls (4pc)$7.95
Sweet chili dipping sauce
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Seafood Gyoza (5pc)$12.25
spinach skin, crab, scallop, shrimp, chili butter sauce
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Shrimp & Pork Siu Mai 4pc$8.50
Topped with tobiko
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Shrimp Har Gow 4pc$7.50
shrimp, juicy pork
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
BBQ Pork Bao 3pc$8.50
char-siu roasted pork belly
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Garlicky Green Beans$10.50
Chicken Gyoza (5pc)$9.50
chicken, mushroom variety, green onion, cilantro
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
SaturdayClosed

Location

655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley CA 94941

Directions

