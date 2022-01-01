Viks Chaat | SF2BAY
Viks Chaat is a family-run business dedicated to preserving the tradition of eating chaat using fresh ingredients and making each dish as it is ordered. Viks has proudly served fresh, traditional dishes for over 25 years, and refuses to compromise quality. Produce is chopped daily, they knead dough every morning, and each samosa is prepared by hand, all so that customers enjoy chaat the way it should be…fresh.
Dinner specials include basmati rice, dal or beans, roti (whole wheat bread) and pickles. The family size does not include sides (like rice). Be sure to order sides like rice separately. There is a family size rice option.
Note - all items are Medium spicy. The restaurant does not accept modifications.
143 Kent Avenue
Popular Items
Location
Kentfield CA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
