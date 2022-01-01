Go
Toast

San Francisco Brewing Co.

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL

3150 Polk St • $$

Avg 3.9 (823 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza$15.00
Tomato sauce & mozzarella
Pretzel$12.00
Large soft Bavarian pretzel made with spent beer grains. Served with SFBCo beer cheese and optional beer mustard
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Tobasco/Buttermilk fried chicken breast on a soft brioche bun
Pepper slaw, B&B pickles and SFBCo sauce
Served with French Fries
Arguably the best one you will find in the City!!
Grilled Cheese and Seasonal Soup$14.00
Sliced sour dough and Tillamook Cheddar cheese.
Tomato soup with basil EVOO
French Fries$8.00
Kids Diet Coke$3.00
Fish-n-Chips$22.00
Beer battered wild local rock cod, crispy French Fries, house cole slaw. Served with tartar sauce.
SF Brew Co Cheddar Burger$19.50
Served on a soft brioche bun, Tillamook Cheddar, b&b pickles, butter lettuce and SFBCo sauce.
Served with French Fries
House Salad$6.00
Red wine vinaigrette
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3150 Polk St

San Francisco CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Barrio

No reviews yet

Great tacos, an incredible view, and the best margarita in town.

The Cheese School - Ghiradelli

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Subpar Miniature Golf/Tea Square

No reviews yet

Boba Milk Tea, Smoothies, and Snacks!!

Palette Tea House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston