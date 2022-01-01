Go
SFCS Pastry Treat Boxes

The Pro Pastry students are loading boxes full of the best homemade treats you can imagine. Sweet, savory, and indulgent, each box contains a wide variety of items that will not disappoint!
Boxes are available for pick-up on Friday December 10th between 2-3pm.
690 Van Ness Avenue

Treat Box$30.00
SOLD OUT! We reached out max sales for treat boxes this term.
These seasonal and classic pastries, sweets, & savories highlight techniques and favorites from the Pro Pastry class. Only the most delicious made the cut - this box will surprise you in all the best ways. CONTAINS: wheat, dairy, egg, nuts
Location

690 Van Ness Avenue

San Francisco CA

