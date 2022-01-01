Go
Sfoglina

Sfoglina now offers a great selection of prepared dinners, ready-to-cook foods such as fresh fish, meat, and local farm baskets, pantry items and kitchen supplies, wine, spirits, and cocktail kits – delivered to your door or available for No-Contact Pickup.

1099 NEW YORK AVENUE NW

Popular Items

Garlic Bread$12.00
Tomato Sauce, Parmigiano
Braised Beef Agnolotti$28.00
Truffle Pesto
Arugula & Artichoke Salad$17.00
Grana Padano, Citronette, Preserved Lemons
Fabio's Ravioli San Leo$26.00
Goat Cheese, Lemon Zest, Fresh Herbs
*Gluten free option not available
Radiatore Cacio e Pepe$24.00
Sheep’s Milk Pecorino, Crushed Peppercorns, Roman Style
*Gluten Free Option Not Available
Pappardelle$28.00
Ragu Bolognese, Grana Padano
Handmade Spaghetti Chitarra$24.00
Baby Plum Tomatoes, Basil
Warm Rosemary Bread$8.00
Whipped Ricotta
Piemontese Chocolate Gianduja Cake$16.00
Hazelnuts, Chocolate Ganache
Sfoglina Tiramisu$13.00
Mascarpone, Coffee-Soaked Ladyfingers, Cocoa
Location

Washington DC

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

