Sfoglina

Open for Same Day Pickup Wednesday through Friday 12:30PM-8:30PM.
Saturday through Sunday 12:30PM-9PM.

PASTA

4445 Connecticut Ave NW • $$

Avg 4.7 (983 reviews)

Popular Items

Arugula & Artichoke Salad$17.00
Grana Padano, Citronette, Preserved Lemons
Contains: Dairy
Charred Branzino$32.00
Tomato Sugo Finto, Preserved Lemon
Contains: Allium, Nightshade, Fin Fish
Radiatore Cacio e Pepe$24.00
Sheep's Milk Pecorino, Crushed Peppercorns, Roman Style
Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten
Cauliflower Sicilian Style$12.00
Toasted Breadcrumbs, Mint, Pine nuts
Contains: Allium, Gluten, Nuts
Braised Beef Agnolotti$28.00
Braised Beef, Truffle Pesto
Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Nightshade, Egg, Fin Fish
Pappardelle$26.00
Ragu Bolognese, Grana Padano
Contains: Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Nightshade, Egg, Pork
Tortelloni Emilia Romagna$24.00
Prosciutto, Parmigiano, Crema
Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Egg, Allium, Pork, Nuts
Tagliatelle Aglio e Olio$24.00
Spicy Cherry Peppers, Yellow Tomatoes Neapolitan Style
Contains: Allium, Gluten, Nightshade, Egg
Fabio's Ravioli San Leo$26.00
Goat Cheese, Lemon Zest, Fresh Herbs
Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Allium, Egg
Handmade Spaghetti Chitarra$24.00
Baby Plum Tomatoes, Basil
Contains: Allium, Gluten, Nightshade
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Romantic
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4445 Connecticut Ave NW

washington DC

Sunday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

