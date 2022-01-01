Uptown Market Restaurant

No reviews yet

The Restaurant at Uptown Market is back with a new dinner menu featuring casual Spanish tapas, small plates, fresh squeezed margaritas, and house made sangria. Enjoy a breezy, casual Spanish experience on our patio or in our dining room. Uptown is the perfect spot to unwind after work or on the weekend with perfectly cooked garlic shrimp, rustic country bread with fresh tomato, roasted peppers, eggplant and a fresh, house made glass of sangria - frozen or on the rocks. Dinner is seated, reservations encouraged.

