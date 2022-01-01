Go
Banner picView gallery

Sforno Trattoria - 23 Main Street

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

23 Main Street

Williston, ND 58801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

23 Main Street, Williston ND 58801

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Eleven Restaurant & Lounge at The Williston
orange starNo Reviews
408 1st Ave East Williston, ND 58801
View restaurantnext
3 Beans Espresso - 624 2nd St West
orange starNo Reviews
624 2nd St West Williston, ND 58801
View restaurantnext
Pit 105
orange star5.0 • 10
213 11th St W Williston, ND 58801
View restaurantnext
River's Edge Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1002 2nd St W Williston, ND 58801
View restaurantnext
Pizza Pie on the Fly - Williston
orange starNo Reviews
1508 2nd Avenue W Williston, ND 58801
View restaurantnext
GRAMMA SHARONS - 1501 16th Street W
orange starNo Reviews
1501 16th Street W Williston, ND 58801
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Williston

Boomtown Babes Espresso - Williston
orange star4.4 • 544
213 35th Street West Williston, ND 58801
View restaurantnext
Pit 105
orange star5.0 • 10
213 11th St W Williston, ND 58801
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Williston

Minot

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bismarck

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Gillette

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Rapid City

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Billings

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Grand Forks

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Custer

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

East Grand Forks

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Fargo

Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Sforno Trattoria - 23 Main Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston