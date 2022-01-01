Sforno Trattoria - 23 Main Street
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Location
23 Main Street, Williston ND 58801
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Eleven Restaurant & Lounge at The Williston
No Reviews
408 1st Ave East Williston, ND 58801
View restaurant