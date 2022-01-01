Go
Sgambati’s New York Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

1700 Sandy Acres Dr

Popular Items

20" Meat Lovers Pizza$25.00
Hand tossed crust, pizza sauce, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, spicy sausage, ground beef, bacon & mozzarella
10" Cheese Pizza$12.00
Fettuccine Alfredo$15.00
Homemade creamy alfredo sauce on top of fettuccine noodles. Served with 2 garlic knots and a side salad
1lb Boneless Wings$14.00
14" Supreme Pizza$21.00
Hand tossed crust, pizza sauce, pepperoni, canadian bacon, spicy sausage, bacon, fresh mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers & mozzarella cheese
20" Cheese Pizza$21.00
20" Supreme Pizza$25.00
Hand tossed crust, pizza sauce, pepperoni, canadian bacon, spicy sausage, bacon, fresh mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers & mozzarella cheese
Garlic Knots$7.00
Our famous knots smothered in fresh garlic herb butter
Make them Cheesy Garlic knots for $1
Ranch 4oz$0.85
14" Cheese Pizza$15.00
Location

1700 Sandy Acres Dr

De Pere WI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
