Go
A map showing the location of Shaahi Biryani - 246 TOWN CENTER LNView gallery

Shaahi Biryani - 246 TOWN CENTER LN

Open today 11:30 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

246 TOWN CENTER LN

Glendale Heights, IL 60139

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

246 TOWN CENTER LN, Glendale Heights IL 60139

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Italian Express Glendale Heights - 2041 Bloomingdale Road
orange starNo Reviews
2041 Bloomingdale Road Glendale Heights, IL 60139
View restaurantnext
Alcentro Trattoria
orange star4.4 • 157
109 3rd St Bloomingdale, IL 60108
View restaurantnext
La Campana
orange starNo Reviews
306 Army Trail Rd Bloomingdale, IL 60108
View restaurantnext
Student Burger
orange starNo Reviews
2110 Army Trail Road Addison, IL 60101
View restaurantnext
Moncho's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
462 West Lake Street Roselle, IL 60172
View restaurantnext
Briki Cafe
orange star4.2 • 479
1453 Lake St Addison, IL 60101
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Glendale Heights

Bloomingdale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Carol Stream

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Roselle

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Lombard

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Wheaton

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Villa Park

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Elk Grove Village

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Shaahi Biryani - 246 TOWN CENTER LN

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston