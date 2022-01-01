Go
Shabu & Mein

SOUPS • HOT POT • RAMEN • NOODLES

148 First Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (1287 reviews)

Popular Items

Miso Ramen$16.00
Your choice of soup noodles topped with char shu pork, mushrooms, menma, bean sprouts, scallions, seaweed, and a soft-boiled egg
Original Tonkotsu Ramen$16.00
Your choice of soup noodles topped with char shu pork, mushrooms, menma, bean sprouts, scallions, seaweed, black sesame garlic oil, and a soft-boiled egg
Bok Choy Pork Dumplings$8.50
Steamed or Pan-Seared [6 pcs]
Scallion Pancake$7.00
Gyoza$7.00
Steamed, fried, or pan-seared pork dumplings [5 pcs]
Crazy Pork Ramen$20.00
Char shu pork, pork belly, corn, bean sprouts, soft-boiled egg, mayu, menma, and seaweed in a tonkotsu soup
Lobster Rangoon$10.00
[4 pcs]
Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen$17.00
Your choice of soup noodles topped with char shu pork, mushrooms, menma, bean sprouts, scallions, seaweed, black sesame garlic oil, a soft-boiled egg, and spicy paste
Vegetarian Ramen$16.00
Your choice of soup noodles with napa, spinach, enoki mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, king oyster mushrooms, and assorted tofu in a mushroom soup
Bromance$16.00
Premium Tontoro char shu, soft-boiled egg, mushroom, bean sprouts, fried fatty pork, menma, and seaweed in a shio tonkotsu soup
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

148 First Street

Cambridge MA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
The Lexington

No reviews yet

The Lexington is the hub of Cambridge Crossing. Featuring one of the only roof decks in the area, The Lexington will be the go-to destination for lunch, after work drinks, evening get-togethers, and possibly the first or last stop of an evening out. The Lexington will offer seasonal outdoor seating with views of The Common.

Bon Me - Test Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing

No reviews yet

Boston | Cambridge | Brookline | DC

Sumiao Hunan Kitchen

No reviews yet

Contemporary Hunan Cuisine with Health-Conscious Ethos and Localized Ingredients

