SEAFOOD • BBQ • HOT POT

397 Hancock St • $$

Avg 4.3 (847 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Szechuan$6.50
Fiery hot with many varieties of peppers and spicy seasoning
Tom Yum$5.50
Hot and sour flavor from lime, lemongrass, chili pepper and fresh herbs
Beef$12.00
Miso$4.50
Salty and sweet soy-based soup that is high in protein and vitamin-rich
Beef Combo$21.00
Garnishes$3.50
Regular (To-Go)$3.50
Mild pork flavor
Kimchi Soup$5.50
Mild spicy flavor with a hint of sweetness
Boneless Short Rib Combo$31.00
Udon Noodles$4.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

397 Hancock St

Quincy MA

Sunday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
