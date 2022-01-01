Go
Shabuya

SHABU-SHABU • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • HOT POT

2025 Diamond Blvd. • $$

Avg 4.1 (1187 reviews)

Popular Items

Avocado Roll$4.25
Mexican$10.25
Spicy krabmeat, avocado, cucumber, jalapeno, and crunch flakes.
Philly Roll$6.95
Salmon, cream cheese, and cucumber.
Extra Sauce
Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice$7.50
Spicy tuna served on crispy rice, avocado, and ranch sauce.
Crunch Roll$11.50
Krabmeat, shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, and crunch flakes.
Alaskan$11.95
Krabmeat, avocado, and baked salmon.
California Roll$4.25
Rainbow Roll$12.95
Krabmeat, cucumber, avocado tuna, salmon, shrimp, tilapia, and albacore.
Bento$15.95
Your choice of 2 Items served with edamame, miso soup, salad, gyoza dumplings, tatsuta fried chicken and rice. No substitutions.

Location

2025 Diamond Blvd.

Concord CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
