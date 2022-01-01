Go
Shabuya

4725 W. Spring Mountain Rd.

Las Vegas, NV 89102

Popular Items

Bento$15.95
Your choice of 2 Items served with edamame, miso soup, salad, gyoza dumplings, tatsuta fried chicken and rice. No substitutions.
Crunch Roll$11.50
Krabmeat, shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, and crunch flakes.
Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice$7.50
Spicy tuna served on crispy rice, avocado, and ranch sauce.
Extra Sauce
Edamame$3.95
Steamed soybeans with sea salt.
Alaskan$11.95
Krabmeat, avocado, and baked salmon.
Rainbow Roll$12.95
Krabmeat, cucumber, avocado tuna, salmon, shrimp, tilapia, and albacore.
Yellowtail Sushi$3.95
Hamachi
Mexican$10.25
Spicy krabmeat, avocado, cucumber, jalapeno, and crunch flakes.
Garlic Chili Edamame$4.50
Soybeans sauteed in garlic sauce with chili.

