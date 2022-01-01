Shabuya
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
4725 W. Spring Mountain Rd.
Las Vegas, NV 89102
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
4725 W. Spring Mountain Rd., Las Vegas NV 89102
Nearby restaurants
Rincon de Buenos Aires
Come in and enjoy!
Lamaii
Lamaii is the Modern Thai Eatery Cocktails and wines. Every dish created to accomplish with our specialty cocktails and wines program.
bb.q Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
District One Kitchen & Bar
District One is where East meets West. Not in a subdued handshake, but rather in a full blown collision. The result is cuisine that is as bold as it is refined, as elegant as it is adventurous and as delicious as it is beautiful. We've taken the time to curate the best of fusion cuisine, drawing equal parts inspiration from the variety presented in the spices of south-east Asia and the flavors of North America. From farm to Chef to table, you'll be hard pressed to find a more memorable dining experience.