Shack in the Back

100% Fruity Goodness

326 Fayette St • $

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Create Your Own Smoothie$9.50
Caramel Macchiato$4.50
Vanilla, Espresso, Caramel Drizzle, Steamed Milk
Latte$3.75
Espresso, Hot Milk
Overnight Granola$5.95
Granola & Yogurt
With Strawberries, Blueberries and Bananas!
Frozen Hot Cocoa Special$8.50
Cocoa Powder, Chocolate Syrup, Cacao Nibs, Oats, Simple Syrup, Whole Milk. Topped with Whipped Cream
Pure Açaí Bowl$10.50
Pure Açaí
Topped with Strawberries, Bananas, Blueberries, Granola and Agave
Pitaya Bowl$10.50
Pure Pitaya
Topped with Strawberries, Blueberries, Bananas, Granola and Agave
Create Your Own Bowl$10.50
Açaí, Pitaya or Banana bowl with Granola, and your choice of toppings!
Banana Bowl$10.50
Pure Banana
Topped with Strawberries, Blueberries, Bananas, Granola and Agave
Antioxidant$10.50
Açaí, Strawberries, Blueberries, Flax Seeds, Spirulina, and Cold Press Apple Juice
Delivery
326 Fayette St

Conshohocken PA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
