1534 Brighton Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Sorrel$3.00
Plantains GF$5.00
The greatest attribute of plantains, notwithstanding their deliciousness, lies in their versatility; we can enjoy them at any stage, from green to ripe. But when they are eaten ripe is when I believe they are most delicious. In Trinidad they are usually fried but we bake them and they are just as good.
Coconut Rice Bowl - GF$12.00
This coconut rice is done a bit differently but just as delicious. Typically, you would bring the water to a boil first before adding the rice, but for coconut rice you bring the milk, water, and rice all to a boil together. The finished product is a bit more sticky but full of flavor. Top with all your favorite fillings from the Roti.
Greens Bowl - GF$12.00
Kale salad with a tangy curry vinaigrette. Top with all your favorite fillings.
Impossible Meat and Spinach Hand Pie$4.00
The second favorite Trinidadian Street snack. Aloo pies are seasoned potatoes in a soft dough.
Pineapple Chow GF$5.00
Pineapple Chow (well there are actually lots of chow's but pineapple is my favorite) is one of Trinidads favorite street snacks. It chopped up fresh sweet pineapple, mixed with shadobeni, and salted to taste. Makes any day a sunshine day.
Doubles$4.00
Trinidad's favorite street food. Two pieces of Barra (fried flat bread), Curry Channa (chickpeas), and all the chutney's and sauce you would like.
Roti (Dahlpuri)$15.00
Dhal Puri (roti) - One of the most popular roti's in Trinidad. This flat bread has a layer of well seasoned dhal(split peas) in the dough. It can be eaten along side the stews or used to wrap them inside.
Roti Skin$5.00
Dhal Puri (roti) - One of the most popular roti's in Trinidad. This flat bread has a layer of well seasoned dhal(split peas) in the dough. It can be eaten along side the stews or used to wrap them inside.
Vegan cookies$2.00
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Location

1534 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh PA 15212

Directions

