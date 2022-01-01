Go
Toast

Shadowbar

Restaurant & Nightclub

2301 NE 5TH AVENUE

No reviews yet

Location

2301 NE 5TH AVENUE

POMPANO BEACH FL

Sunday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Breakfast Club FL

No reviews yet

The Breakfast Club formally known as Denise's Kitchen bringing you
Classic Favorites with an
American-Cajun Style Twist. Great Food and Great Vibes. Food to Feed Your Soul.

Casa do Pastel

No reviews yet

Thank you for choosing us!

Anne Marie's Pizza & Wine Co.

No reviews yet

Our second location has finally opened! Stop in and see what all the hype is about. Our family is cooking up all the favorite Italian-american dishes and NY Style Pizza's of your dreams. Dine-in, carry-out, and delivery options available. Ask about our VIP Wine Club! All members receive free wine and 10% off for life!

The Sicilian Oven

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston