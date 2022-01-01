Go
A map showing the location of Shaffers BBQ Palace Food Truck

Shaffers BBQ Palace Food Truck

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

8140 Valley Pike

Middletown, VA 22645

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

8140 Valley Pike, Middletown VA 22645

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Shaffers BBQ & Market

No reviews yet

Home-cooked Barbecue, Fried Chicken, Burgers, and Seafood with Cold Craft Beer and a spectacular view of the Shenandoah Valley!

ViNoVA Mediterranean Bistro

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Manor Line Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vibrissa Beer & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Now providing online ordering and contactless curbside pickup!

Shaffers BBQ Palace Food Truck

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston