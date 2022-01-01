Go
Shaggy's

Shaggy's is a fun, beach, laid back restaurant with locations on Biloxi Beach, Gulfport Beach, Pass Harbor, Pensacola Beach and On the Rez in Brandon. The menu is creative fun food with great choices for almost anyone. Looking for the perfect place to hang out or kick back. Come to the water and bring your vacation to dinner with you.

1763 Beach Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried Captain's Platter$25.99
Hand battered using our signature fish fry served with shrimp, gator and catfish. French fries and jalapeno hush puppies.
WINGS$12.99
1/2 pound of fresh chicken wings served naked, or tossed in your choice of sauce: Buffalo, BBQ or Caribbean Jerk. Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch.
Fried Fish Platter$15.99
Hand-battered when you order in our signature fish fry. Served with fries and jalapeno hush puppies.
Smokehouse$14.99
7 oz steak burger patty, topped with Wisconsin cheddar cheese, onion rings, bacon, bbq sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles on a sourdough bun. Served with fries.
Tuna Poke Bowl$16.99
Yellowfin tuna served with coconut rice, cucumber slices, purple cabbage, avocado, soy glaze, nom nom sauce and black sesame seeds.
Cheeseburger$12.99
Fresh certified angus steak burger served on a sourdough bun and topped with Wisconsin cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles. Served with fries.
Fried Shrimp Po-boy$13.99
Open-faced poboy with lettuce, pickles and tomato. Served with fries.
Gator Po-Boy$16.99
Beer brined gator tail, lettuce, tomato and pickles on french bread hoagie with fries.
Fried Shrimp Platter$15.99
Hand-battered when you order in our signature fish fry. Served with fries and jalapeno hush puppies.
Redfish Bahama Grill$17.99
Fresh grilled redfish served with coconut rice, pineapple pico and soy glaze.
Location

1763 Beach Blvd

Biloxi MS

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

