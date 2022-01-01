Go
Shaggy's Events

Offsite events.

1215 E. Beach Blvd

Location

Pass Christian MS

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Whiskey Prime

An Upscale Steakhouse in the Heart of Pass Christian

Bacchus On The Beach

Your food & receipt will be waiting for you at the table set up in front of our main entrance. You can walk or drive up to the table. See you soon!

Shaggy's

Shaggy's is a fun, beach, laid back restaurant with locations on Biloxi Beach, Gulfport Beach, Pass Harbor, Pensacola Beach and On the Rez in Brandon. The menu is creative fun food with great choices for almost anyone. Looking for the perfect place to hang out or kick back. Come to the water and bring your vacation to dinner with you.

The Deck PC

Drafts & Daqs

