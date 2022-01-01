Go
Toast

Shaggy's

Shaggy's is a fun, beach, laid back restaurant with locations on Biloxi Beach, Gulfport Beach, Pass Harbor, Pensacola Beach and On the Rez in Brandon. The menu is creative fun food with great choices for almost anyone. Looking for the perfect place to hang out or kick back. Come to the water and bring your vacation to dinner with you.

120 Hiern Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheeseburger$12.99
Fresh certified angus steak burger served on a sourdough bun and topped with Wisconsin cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles. Served with fries.
Stuffed Avocado$11.99
Two avocado halves stuffed with Yellowfin Tuna, soy glaze and nom nom sauce. Garnished with black sesame seeds.
Redfish Bahama Grill$17.99
Fresh grilled redfish served with coconut rice, pineapple pico and soy glaze.
Fried Captain's Platter$25.99
Hand battered using our signature fish fry served with shrimp, oysters and catfish. French fries and jalapeno hush puppies.
Beach Balls$9.99
Creamy fried mashed potato balls with bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with house made ranch and queso for dipping.
Tuna Poke Bowl$16.99
Yellowfin tuna served with coconut rice, cucumber slices, purple cabbage, avocado, soy glaze, nom nom sauce and black sesame seeds.
Fried Fish Platter$15.99
Hand-battered when you order in our signature fish fry. Served with fries and jalapeno hush puppies.
Fried Shrimp Platter$15.99
Hand-battered when you order in our signature fish fry. Served with fries and jalapeno hush puppies.
Fried Shrimp Po-boy$13.99
Open-faced poboy with lettuce, pickles and tomato. Served with fries.
Grilled Mahi Sandwich$13.99
Fresh grilled Mahi served with sweet teriyaki glaze and pineapple pico, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and a side of remoulade on a brioche bun. Served with fries.
See full menu

Location

120 Hiern Avenue

Pass Christian MS

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Deck PC

No reviews yet

Drafts & Daqs

Bacchus On The Beach

No reviews yet

Your food & receipt will be waiting for you at the table set up in front of our main entrance. You can walk or drive up to the table. See you soon!

Fill-Up With Billups

No reviews yet

Your Local Calzone Zone

Thorny Oyster

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston