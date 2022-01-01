Go
Toast

Shaggy's

Shaggy's is a fun, beach, laid back restaurant with locations on Biloxi Beach, Gulfport Beach, Pass Harbor, Pensacola Beach and On the Rez in Brandon. The menu is creative fun food with great choices for almost anyone. Looking for the perfect place to hang out or kick back. Come to the water and bring your vacation to dinner with you.

701 Pensacola Beach Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried Shrimp Platter$15.99
Hand-battered when you order in our signature fish fry. Served with fries and jalapeno hush puppies.
Grilled Grouper Tacos$14.99
2 - flour tortillas filled with grilled grouper, honey lime slaw, jalapeno sour cream and fresh cilantro Served with chips and salsa.
Tuna Poke Bowl$16.99
Yellowfin tuna served with coconut rice, cucumber slices, purple cabbage, avocado, soy glaze, nom nom sauce and black sesame seeds.
Stuffed Avocado$11.99
Two avocado halves stuffed with Yellowfin Tuna, soy glaze and nom nom sauce. Garnished with black sesame seeds.
Cheeseburger$12.99
Fresh certified angus steak burger served on a sourdough bun and topped with Wisconsin cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles. Served with fries.
Fried Pickles$7.99
Hand breaded pickle chips served with our house made ranch.
Kids FRY Chicken Tenders$7.99
Beach Balls$9.99
Creamy fried mashed potato balls with bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with house made ranch and queso for dipping.
Mahi Tacos$15.99
Blackened Mahi served on cabbage slaw topped with pineapple pico and soy glaze. Served with chips and salsa.
Kids Cheeseburger$7.99
See full menu

Location

701 Pensacola Beach Blvd

Pensacola Beach FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cumaru Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Island Culture: Sneaky TIki Bar

No reviews yet

Thank you for supporting the Sneaky Tiki!

THE POINTE

No reviews yet

With a relaxed, fast casual atmosphere, a seemingly endless assortment of craft and import beers, handcrafted cocktails and an inventive menu of American, Steak + Seafood fare, THE POINTE offers guests a truly unique dining experience.

Rock N Roll Sushi

No reviews yet

Rock out with your chopsticks out!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston