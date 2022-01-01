Shaheen Cafe
Having a party?
Shaheen Caterers & Event planners have a mission to ensure your special day is made ‘perfect’. Your special day which reflects your exclusive style and individuality. Making sure that you and your guests remember your perfect day.
255 Southh Broadway
Location
255 Southh Broadway
Hicksville NY
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Peri-Peri Guys
Now Open in Hicksville. Time to peri-peri! It's all about the sauce 🌶
Monaco's Pizzeria & Restaurant
Family recipes from our table to yours!
Burger Village
Come in and enjoy!
SmartWich
Come in and enjoy!