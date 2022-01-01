Go
Toast

Shahi Darbar

Shahi Darbar cuisine consists of dishes
developed in the medieval Indo-Persian world at the centres of the Mughal Empire. It represents a combination South Asian cuisine with the cooking styles and recipes of Central Asian and Iranian cuisine.

72-24 Broadway • $$

Avg 4.4 (819 reviews)

Popular Items

Shahi Gyro$6.99
Tender seasoned beef/ lamb with Mediterranean herbs and spices and thinly sliced from the stacked vertical rotisserie with onions and bell peppers. Served over flavorful rice, pita bread or fresh salad. Perfect meal if you are looking for something not spicy yet full of flavors
Vegetable Samosa$1.49
Vegetable Samosas are Indian snacks with delicious pockets of dough stuffed with a potato mixture and spices, deep fried. Served with tangy tamarind sauce.
Garlic Naan$1.99
This flat-bread has a smoky flavor from roasted garlic, mashed and mixed with the
dough
Seekh Kebab$1.99
Chicken Patties$1.99
Buttery, golden pastry crust filled with warm appetizing chicken with turmeric and coriander.
Chicken Samosa$1.49
Deep fried crispy, triangular pastry filled with aromatic chicken and peas filling served with a sauce of your choice. A hearty snack for your starving stomach.
Shawarma$6.99
Tender shavings of marinated beef with spices, broiled on a rotisserie and thinly sliced. Includes mint/ yoghurt sauce, onions over a bed of shredded lettuce rolled with a soft pita bread. Not to be missed!
Tandoori Chicken Leg$2.99
Mango Lassi$2.99
Mango Lassi is a delicious blend of mangoes and yogurt with a touch of cardamom. Sweet & Simple
Naan$1.49
Traditional oven-baked flatbread.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Cryptocurrency
Parking
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

72-24 Broadway

Jackson Heights NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Espresso 77

No reviews yet

Jackson Heights' home for coffee, beer, wine, food, art and music is open for takeout and outdoor dining. Please order in advance and online to keep us all healthy and safe!

Juice N’ Shake

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Florence Restaurant Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El Gran Coffee Shop

No reviews yet

vive la experiencia de nuestra deliciosa comida latinoamericana
thanks for supporting small businesses

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston