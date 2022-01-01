Go
Toast

Shaka Kitchen

Shaka Kitchen is the only Hawaiian-Inspired, Chef Curated eatery that harmonizes health, happiness, and flavor in a purposeful way.
Catering to every dietary need during the era of dietary issues, we’ve left a footprint on the fast casual culinary industry. Keto friendly, gluten free, dairy free, soy free, vegan, pescatarian, sugar free… you name it, we have a solution for it.
At Shaka Kitchen, all of our recipes are Chef driven and carefully curated fresh in-house with complete transparency. When you visit us, we promise that your meal will feature only the finest quality fish, poultry, fruit, vegetables, and more. We’re here to ensure your experience is one of a kind, every time.

ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • SEAFOOD • FROZEN YOGURT • POKE

720 Monroe Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (634 reviews)

Popular Items

First Wave 24oz
unsweetened coconut milk, banana, nitrogen cold brew, cacao powder, & coconut shavings
BYO Smoothie 24oz
Wild Caught Salmon 20oz$14.00
Hilo 24oz
unsweetened almond milk, spinach, natural peanut butter, plant based protein, & banana
Big Island
acai base, house-made granola, strawberries, blueberries, banana, bee pollen, & honey. {gluten free, dairy free, vegan with the exception of honey & bee pollen}
Mauna Kea 20oz
white rice, sushi grade ahi tuna, mango, scallions, cilantro, jalapenos, avocado, & a house-made spicy shaka sauce
Banananutty
acai base, house-made granola, banana, semi-sweet chocolate chips, & peanut butter (vegan)
Shaka Bowl 20oz
choice of protein, brown rice & zucchini noodles, carrot, cucumber, cabbage, scallions, pickled onions, mango, and a gluten-free sweet chili sauce
Acai$10.50
Hormone Free Grass Fed Chicken 20oz$12.25
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

720 Monroe Street

Hoboken NJ

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sangria - Hoboken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fox & Crow

No reviews yet

Pub & Parlour

Park Avenue Pizza

No reviews yet

Best Pizza in JC Heights

Casa Cubana

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston