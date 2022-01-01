Go
Shaka Kitchen is the only Hawaiian-Inspired, Chef Curated eatery that harmonizes health, happiness, and flavor in a purposeful way.
Catering to every dietary need during the era of dietary issues, we’ve left a footprint on the fast casual culinary industry. Keto friendly, gluten free, dairy free, soy free, vegan, pescatarian, sugar free… you name it, we have a solution for it.
At Shaka Kitchen, all of our recipes are Chef driven and carefully curated fresh in-house with complete transparency. When you visit us, we promise that your meal will feature only the finest quality fish, poultry, fruit, vegetables, and more. We’re here to ensure your experience is one of a kind, every time.

ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • SEAFOOD • FROZEN YOGURT • POKE

110 Washington Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (634 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Teriyaki Dumplings$8.00
Crispy dumplings served with our Hawaiian Ponzu sauce
Lava Rock Shrimp
OUR TOP SELLER* house-battered shrimp tossed in a house-made sweet chili sauce, topped with fresh cabbage, mango, pickled onions and a house-made spicy shaka chili sauce.
Avocado Egg Rolls$9.00
vegan house-made avocado egg rolls served with our Spicy Shaka sauce
Sushi Grade Ahi Tuna 20oz$14.00
sushi grade A tuna. always fresh, never frozen
Acai$12.00
organic unsweetened soy free, dairy free base blended to perfection
Mauna Kea 20oz
white rice, sushi grade ahi tuna, mango, scallions, cilantro, jalapenos, avocado, & a house-made spicy shaka sauce
Protein Cookies$3.75
vegan, gluten free, dairy free, NUT free, banana chocolate chip, protein, cookies.
Pineapple A Day 20oz
white rice, sushi grade ahi tuna, pineapple, scallions, avocado, crispy onions, & a combination of a house-made spicy shaka & sweet-shaka teriyaki
Hormone Free Grass Fed Chicken 20oz$12.25
Breakfast Bowl$15.00
home-fries, taylor ham, cheese, two fried eggs, avocado, house-made buffalo sauce. (add peppers + onions).
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

110 Washington Street

Hoboken NJ

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

