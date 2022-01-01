Shaka Kitchen
Shaka Kitchen is the only Hawaiian-Inspired, Chef Curated eatery that harmonizes health, happiness, and flavor in a purposeful way.
Catering to every dietary need during the era of dietary issues, we’ve left a footprint on the fast casual culinary industry. Keto friendly, gluten free, dairy free, soy free, vegan, pescatarian, sugar free… you name it, we have a solution for it.
At Shaka Kitchen, all of our recipes are Chef driven and carefully curated fresh in-house with complete transparency. When you visit us, we promise that your meal will feature only the finest quality fish, poultry, fruit, vegetables, and more. We’re here to ensure your experience is one of a kind, every time.
ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • SEAFOOD • FROZEN YOGURT • POKE
110 Washington Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
110 Washington Street
Hoboken NJ
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Grubbs Takeaway - Hoboken
American food, breakfast lunch & dinner. We Deliver!
Artichoke Basille's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Gringo's Food Truck
Gringos Mobile Food Truck. Serving up your favorite street style tacos and appetizers!
Pure Pita Mediterranean Kitchen
Pure Pita's menu was built with your health in mind. We celebrate the traditional flavors of Mediterranean cooking served up in casual dining experience. At Pure Pita we aim to ensure our guests always FARE WELL