Shake Shack Crystal Cove

Burgers, Shakes, Sandwiches... Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

7703 East Coast Hwy

Popular Items

Cove Bacon Deluxe$12.49
Two slices of American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, tomato, Sauce
Tripple Triple Cove Deluxe$13.99
Three Patties, Two slices of American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, tomato, Sauce
Turkey Cove Deluxe Burger$10.99
Two slices of American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, tomato, Sauce
Shakes$6.99
Kids Burger$7.99
Jalapeno Burger$11.99
two slices of american cheese, lettuce, tomato, sriracha mayo, and jalapenos
Impossible Burger$14.99
Two slices of American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, tomato, Sauce
The Cove Dog$10.99
All-Beef Hot Dog
Malts$6.99
Kids PB&J$7.99
Location

Newport Beach CA

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

ZPizza

zpizza was founded in the art colony of Laguna Beach, California, where creativity and craftsmanship have flourished for almost a century. So it comes as no surprise that our critically acclaimed pizza is a true Laguna original. A passion for great food is why we start with dough made from non-GMO wheat flour prepared fresh every day, hand-thrown and fire-baked until uniquely crisp.
Our zest for quality continues when the toppings go on. We combine select ingredients using award-winning skim mozzarella from Wisconsin, certified organic tomato sauce, MSG-free pepperoni, additive-free sausage, and fresh produce. Our gourmet salads and sandwiches are just as delicious. We hope you enjoy our authentic and unique recipes as much as we enjoy making them for you.

Bear Flag Fish Company

Mama D's Italian Kitchen

Cafe Jardin at Sherman Gardens

