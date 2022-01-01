Go
SHAKE STATION

Fast-casual, family-friendly restaurant with ice cream and milkshakes!

4219 U.S. 301

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Tender Salad$11.95
Foot Long Philly Cheesesteak$10.95
Extra Dressing$0.50
Chicken Tenders$8.95
Cheeseburger$9.95
Mushroom Swiss Burger$10.50
Fish Tacos$10.95
Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Hawaiian Shrimp Tacos$11.95
Location

Ellenton FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
