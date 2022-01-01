Go
Toast

Shaker & Peel

Contact Free Curbside
UnCommon Hospitality
Delicious Food!

TACOS • SALADS

3150 Tampa Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (1514 reviews)

Popular Items

Short Rib Barbacoa Taco$4.70
braised short rib + manchego + queso fresco + roasted tomato salsa + pickled red onion. GF
Volcano Shrimp Shrimp Taco$4.00
crispy shrimp + sriracha aioli + green cabbage + house quick pickles + sesame seeds + flour tortilla
Simple Chicken Taco$3.00
all natural free range rotisserie chicken + pico de gallo + avocado crema + house salsa + manchego cheese. GF
Grouper Taco$4.00
tempura fried grouper + mango slaw + spicy mayo + hoisin chili sauce + house pickles + sesame seeds + flour tortilla
Tampa Hot Chicken Taco$4.00
buttermilk battered chicken breast + habanero glaze + house hot pickles + garlic buttermilk aioli + corn slaw + flour tortilla
Korean BBQ Steak Taco$4.50
char sui marinated short rib + house made kimchi + sriracha mayo. GF
Kobe Cheeseburger Taco$4.20
ground kobe beef + applewood bacon + aged cheddar + iceberg lettuce + heirloom tomato relish + comeback sauce + fried pickle + flour tortilla.
Pig n Chips$4.00
honey bbq glazed pork belly+kale slaw+gsrlic buttermilk aioli+salt and vinegar chips GF
Flower Power Taco$3.00
organic hibiscus tortilla + quinoa + elote + jicama slaw + cotija cheese + cilantro crema. GF V
Jerk Chicken Taco$3.50
all natural pulled chicken + plantains + Cilantro crema + avocado
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

3150 Tampa Rd

Oldsmar FL

Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Craft Street Kitchen

No reviews yet

"CRAFTED FOR YOU From the day we welcomed our first guests, we’ve surprised them with unexpected flavors, fresh ingredients, original recipes and uncommon hospitality that go well beyond expectations. That’s why our menu has been curated to complement our FAVORITE LOCAL AND NATIONAL BEERS, AND SMALL BATCH LIQUOR for an experience that sets the standard for what a restaurant should be."

Fish Bowl Kitchen

No reviews yet

Poke Sushi Bowls, Acai Fruit Bowls, Boba Teas, Daily Specials & Much, Much More!

FISH BOWL KITCHEN rebuilding

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Salt Rock Tavern

No reviews yet

Contemporary Modern Cuisine featuring Fresh Seafood, Burgers and Flatbreads, Handcrafted Cocktails and 37 Craft Beers on Tap. We offer Happy Hour, Early Birds discounted pricing. Come in and enjoy! We look forward to seeing you soon.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston