Go
Toast

The Grille @ 1320

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

1320 Golf Club Dr

Avg 4.3 (12 reviews)

Popular Items

LETTUCE WRAPS$10.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1320 Golf Club Dr

Lebanon OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Froggys

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy American pub foods featuring house prepared potato skins filled with a variety of unique fillings like spinach artichoke dip, topped with lightly browned cheeses. Have a soup of the day in housemade sourdough bread bowl or fill a bread bowl with Philly fixins topped with Mozzarella and Provolone. Live music Fri & Sat

Richards Pizza Monroe

No reviews yet

Great Taste Since 1955!

Sbarro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Breakfast Club Cafe & Coffee Roastery

No reviews yet

Family owned and operated since 1993! Come enjoy our fresh roasted coffee and made to order food. Don’t forget to ask about our monthly specials 😉

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston