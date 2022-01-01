Shakers at Millstone
Open today 7:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
18086 Hwy O
Gravois Mills, MO 65037
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
18086 Hwy O, Gravois Mills MO 65037
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
The Barn-B-Que Smokehouse
At The Barn-B-Que you will find a genuine down-home on the farm pit bbq experience in a 160 year old Ohio barn. Our meats are smoked low and slow and have that melt in your mouth delicious smoky flavor we all love.
Bend Grill & Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Pappos Pizzeria
Craft Beer, Craft Pizza!
Rojas Fusion Taco's
Were we bring a piece of Mexico City to you!