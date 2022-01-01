Go
Consumer pic

Shakers at Millstone

Open today 7:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

18086 Hwy O

Gravois Mills, MO 65037

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

18086 Hwy O, Gravois Mills MO 65037

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

The Barn-B-Que Smokehouse

No reviews yet

At The Barn-B-Que you will find a genuine down-home on the farm pit bbq experience in a 160 year old Ohio barn. Our meats are smoked low and slow and have that melt in your mouth delicious smoky flavor we all love.

Bend Grill & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pappos Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Craft Beer, Craft Pizza!

Rojas Fusion Taco's

No reviews yet

Were we bring a piece of Mexico City to you!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Shakers at Millstone

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston