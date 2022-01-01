Go
Shakes at the Lake

Ice Cream Shop, Burgers, Sandwiches

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

13305 State Route 235 N

Avg 3 (4 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Cyclone$6.00
Fries$4.00
Seasoned French fries.
Texas Tenderloin$7.00
Pork tenderloin breaded and deep fried with your choice of toppings.
Mac & Cheese Bites$4.00
Macaroni and cheese bites.
Mushrooms$4.00
Breaded and fried mushrooms served with a side of ranch.
Medium Shake$5.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch$7.00
Corn Dog$4.00
Hot dog on a stick hand dipped in our sweet corn batter.
Chicken Tenders$6.00
Chicken breast tenders fried to a golden crisp with your choice of sauce on the side.
Jalapeño Philly$7.00
Shaved ribeye steak with sautéed onions, peppers and jalapeños topped with provolone cheese.
Attributes and Amenities

Outdoor Seating

Location

13305 State Route 235 N

Lakeview OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
