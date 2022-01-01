Shakes at the Lake
Ice Cream Shop, Burgers, Sandwiches
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS
13305 State Route 235 N
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
13305 State Route 235 N
Lakeview OH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Froggy's at the Lake
EAT | DRINK | UNWIND
Acheson's Resort
Come in and enjoy!
Cranberry Resort
Spacious Waterfront Restaurant and Bar on Beautiful Indian Lake! Several boat docks for your convenience while out boating. Specialty cocktails and family friendly atmosphere. Live music on the weekends.
Bobbers Pizza
Come in and enjoy!