The Shakespeare Pub is an authentic British Pub. All of our menu items are made from scratch in the British comfort food style found in most establishments across the isles. Our authentic Fish and Chips are a favorite amongst the locals & have won numerous awards over the years including Best Fish & Chips in the US in 2017. Our Draught & Bottled Beers reflect the most popular brands from Britain, Ireland, mainland Europe and The U.S. and we are one of the select establishments in San Diego to have a beer engine and sell a Cask-Conditioned beer, often referred to as 'real ale', for the enjoyment of our beer connoisseurs! The decor of the establishment couples the old world, English Tudor style on the interior (albeit with large picture windows) with a patio deck wrapping the exterior.in and enjoy!



FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

3701 India St • $$