Shakewell

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

3407 Lakeshore Avenue • $$

Avg 4.7 (3371 reviews)

Popular Items

Churros$13.00
spiced bittersweet chocolate sauce
Chicken & churros$22.00
fried spice-rubbed chicken breast, buttermilk syrup
Just chicken$12.00
Asparagus$15.00
tzatziki, pickled fresno chilies, lemon
Shrimp & Grits$21.00
tuscan kale, citrus butter sauce
Martini-Vodka$3.00
Just churros$10.00
Papas Bravas$12.00
yukon potatoes, piquillo pepper sauce, aioli, rosemary sea salt
Fried Cauliflower$15.00
roasted cauliflower, romesco sauce, fried basil
Applewood smoked bacon$6.00
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Takeout

Location

3407 Lakeshore Avenue

Oakland CA

Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
