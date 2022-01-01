Shaking Crab
Come in and enjoy!!
114 East Route 59
Popular Items
Location
114 East Route 59
Nanuet NY
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The SPOT Billiards
Family Friendly Poolhall
Full Bar * Kitchen * private party room
El Bandido - Spring Valley, NY
Family owned and operated Mexican Restaurant that has been a staple in Spring Valley for 40 years! Come in and enjoy!
Gio's Bar & Grill New City
Come in and enjoy!
Grub
Get Your Grub On...