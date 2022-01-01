Go
Toast

Shaking Crab

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

1815 Massachusetts Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (591 reviews)

Popular Items

Crawfish$16.00
Snow Crab Legs$29.00
Alaskan King Crab Legs$55.00
Lobster Tail (2 Tails)$38.00
Lobster Roll$25.00
Garlic Noodles$6.00
Fried Catfish Basket$16.00
Shrimp Po' Boy$16.00
Shrimp Head Off$17.00
Snow Crab Legs (1 Lbs) & Shrimp (1 Lbs)$50.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1815 Massachusetts Ave

Cambridge MA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Painted Burro

No reviews yet

Davis Square's Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar serving up inspired tacos, loaded nachos, tasty margaritas and more!

Anna's Taqueria

No reviews yet

Satisfy your cravings for real Mexican flavor with any one of our delicious options. Build your own perfectly rolled burrito, find out what makes our tacos famous, eat your heart out with a hearty quesadilla, or skip the perfectly warmed tortilla (gasp!) and throw it all in a bowl or on top of a salad.

The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue,

No reviews yet

Cozy bi-level eatery & bar with pub-style New American bites & a variety of scotches & beers. Late night menu available until 1:30am every night.

Sugar & Spice

No reviews yet

Lunch is available from 11:30 am-2:15 pm. Dinner is available from 4:00 pm-9:15 pm.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston