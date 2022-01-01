Go
Toast

Shale Craft Coffee-

Shale Craft Coffee

1160 South Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BBQ Pulled Pork$12.99
Smoked pulled pork tossed in our house made BBQ, topped with onion straws served on a hoagie bun.
Shale Burger$13.99
Bacon, smoked cheddar, BBQ sauce and an onion ring on our hand-pressed burger.
Pulled Pork Dinner$13.99
Slow smoked pulled pork with apple compote.
Black and Bleu Burger$14.49
Cajun seasoning, bleu cheese, and bacon.
Salmon Salad$13.99
Mixed greens, roasted tomatoes, red onion, and our Blackberry Ale vinaigrette.
Smoked Cheddar Grits$4.99
See full menu

Location

1160 South Main Street

North Canton OH

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Joe Tony's Bourbon Steak

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mickeys Ice Cream

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mabels BBQ - Eton

No reviews yet

#EATMOREMEAT
Chef Michael Symon's Mabel's BBQ is a Cleveland-style barbecue restaurant located in the heart of downtown Cleveland and coming soon to Eton Chagrin Boulevard.
By incorporating Bertman’s Ballpark Mustard into the barbecue sauce, using Eastern European spices and smoking meat over local fruitwood, Symon has created a barbecue style Clevelanders can call their own. The space’s arched ceilings, industrial lighting and exposed brick are reminiscent of Cleveland landmark West Side Market, evoking the feeling of a rustic smokehouse with a laid back vibe.
Friends can kick back at communal picnic tables and feast on brisket, kielbasa, pork ribs, and a variety of eastern European inspired sides, coupled with locally made Cleveland kraut and pickles.

The Matinee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston